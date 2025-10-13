CPD supports truth-telling and Treaty with First Peoples

In 2023, the Centre for Policy Development (CPD) supported the “Yes” vote for the Voice, because our work has repeatedly shown that public policy works best when all the voices of those experiencing the policy are heard in the process of its design and implementation.

For the same reason, CPD supports the Treaty process in Victoria. The bill that will be debated in the Victorian Parliament this week is Australia’s first treaty bill, and is the result of the tireless advocacy of First Nations leaders and communities. We very much hope that the Treaty Bill is passed as it is a powerful step towards justice and self-determination for First Peoples in Victoria.

We celebrate and acknowledge the Traditional Owners of the lands where we work, and the many other First Peoples we work with. We recognise that when it comes to First Peoples’ communities, cultures and lands, the experts are First Peoples. Reconciliation with, and recognition of, First Peoples is a daily commitment, and CPD is committed to undertaking this with humility and in conversation and relationship with First Peoples. We want to play our part in creating a better future together.

By making this pledge, we affirm our commitment to the self-determination of First Peoples in Victoria and across Australia. Together, we will create a future where First Peoples’ voices are heard, rights are respected, and justice is realised for generations to come.

To support Treaty, we have made specific and tangible commitments. The most notable of which is that across our Focus Areas we will involve First Peoples in our policy development work and ensure their lived expertise shines through in the policy recommendations we make.

In this historic week when the first Treaty bill is debated in an Australian parliament, we encourage everyone to join the national movement of First Nations peoples and allies for truth, Treaty and justice at Together for Treaty.