MEDIA RELEASE: CPD welcomes steps to establish universal early learning through ECEC Commission

The Centre for Policy Development (CPD) has today welcomed the Federal Government’s commitment to work with State and Territory leaders and the sector to explore the development of a national Early Education and Care Commission.

This signals a necessary shift toward a system where governments take greater responsibility for the early years, fostering closer coordination across different levels of government, service providers, and communities.

CPD’s work has long demonstrated that a universal system is only possible when all levels of government move beyond fragmented roles and embrace collective responsibility for the quality, accessibility, and equity of care.

Identifying where services are most needed, making care more affordable, and building a sustainable, professional workforce will require a level of collaboration that has previously been missing.

By partnering with the States and Territories, the Federal Government can now establish a cohesive roadmap to deliver the high-quality, universal early childhood education and care system that Australian children deserve.

Centre for Policy Development CEO Andrew Hudson said this was a positive next step on the journey to a universal system.

“The government has already made significant reforms to lay the foundations of a better system. We are glad to see this momentum continue with a commitment to the work required to see it through.”

“This is an opportunity to bring together governments and communities to identify the urgent steps needed to swiftly set up a truly universal system.”