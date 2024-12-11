Government announcement marks key step toward delivering a truly universal early childhood education and care system

The Centre for Policy Development (CPD) welcomes today’s announcement by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese committing his government to major early childhood education and care (ECEC) reforms. These measures represent significant steps toward building a truly universal system – something the government has long had ambitions to deliver for Australia.

The announced reforms align with key recommendations from CPD and reflect the government’s commitment to address critical challenges in the sector, including improving accessibility and removing barriers to early learning caused by the activity test.

​​The decision to legislate a guaranteed 3 days per week of early learning for all children is a crucial step toward universal access. CPD and its partners have long highlighted this as essential to ensuring every child and family can access high-quality care.

Funding to expand access in underserved and unserved locations is also a critical investment. With approximately 24% of regions in Australia classified as ‘childcare deserts’ – areas with more than three children for every childcare place – this funding will help address significant gaps, particularly in regional and remote communities.

Removing the activity test requirements is another positive step. A child’s access to education should never be determined by whether their parents work or study.

Delivering more affordable and accessible early learning will be transformative for children, families and communities. It is one of the most important actions the government can take to secure a brighter future for all Australians – supporting children’s development, helping parents better balance work and care, providing a boost to the economy, and alleviating cost-of-living pressures.

CPD encourages the government to seriously consider addressing issues with affordability. The existing childcare subsidy system falls short of supporting the government’s vision for a truly universal ECEC system. A child-centred funding model – where providers are funded directly and parents face low or no fees (depending on income) – is the most effective way to achieve this ambition.

The government must also ensure that they continue to work on supporting the workforce through better pay, conditions and training and development opportunities.

CPD research has shown that the success of these reforms depends on addressing the sector’s challenges holistically. It’s not enough to fix one issue without addressing the others.

Today’s announcement demonstrates a commitment to the time, resources, and investment required to deliver a universal ECEC system that benefits every Australian family.

Centre for Policy Development CEO Andrew Hudson supported the announcement.

“This is a landmark announcement – something that CPD and its partners have been working toward for many years.”

“Guaranteeing that every child in Australia can have access to 3 days a week of early learning is a game-changer.”

“We know that a truly universal early childhood education and care system is a no brainer. It’s a win for children, families, women and the economy.”

“Today’s reforms, along with previously announced measures like legislated pay rises for early educators, demonstrate a real dedication to delivering a universal system.

“Next on the government’s to-do list should be making early learning affordable for low and middle income families ensuring no child or family is left behind.”