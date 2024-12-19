Integrating foundational supports in early learning services key to an inclusive, equitable ECEC system

A new report from the Centre for Policy Development (CPD) and The Front Project calls for Governments to ensure that Foundational Supports can be integrated into mainstream early learning services to build a more inclusive and equitable early education and care (ECEC) system.

The report, Foundational Supports and Inclusion in Early Childhood Education and Care, provides practical recommendations to address key challenges and ensure all children have the opportunity to access high quality early learning.

Children with disability or developmental delay face significant barriers to accessing ECEC, and supports available, such as the Inclusion Support Fund (ISP), are often inadequate.

The Productivity Commission found that only 1% of children in ECEC had ISP applications lodged in 2022-23, despite 20% experiencing learning or developmental challenges.

With National Cabinet committing to delivering Foundational Supports—a “middle layer” of support for people with complex needs who may not qualify for NDIS—there is a clear opportunity to embed some of these supports into ECEC services, ensuring all children receive the care they need.

The government has made clear their intentions to deliver a truly universal ECEC system, and Foundational Supports will play a key role in ensuring the system is inclusive and equitable.

Drawing on extensive stakeholder consultation, the report recommends a coordinated commissioning process to prevent duplication and deliver a systemic approach to inclusion. It also calls for a flexible, needs-based funding model to replace the current one-size-fits-all approach, ensuring resources are allocated to where they are most needed.

Investing in the workforce is essential, and should focus on upskilling educators through inclusive training and embedding multidisciplinary expertise in early learning settings. The report also emphasises the importance of community-led, integrated models, with stronger partnerships across health, education, and social services to provide holistic support for children and families.

The report further calls for urgent interim funding to address immediate gaps and ensure that children from First Nations families, rural and remote communities, and low-income households receive support while longer-term reforms are implemented.

Andrew Hudson, CEO of the Centre for Policy Development, emphasised the urgency for change.

“Building on the momentum for reform, the government has a golden opportunity to reimagine early childhood education and care as an inclusive system that supports all children to learn, grow and thrive.”

“Foundational supports can make this vision a reality, ensuring children with developmental concerns, disability, or other vulnerabilities aren’t left behind.”

Caroline Croser-Barlow, CEO of The Front Project, reinforced the importance of embedding inclusion across the sector

“Inclusion isn’t an add-on, it’s a cornerstone of high-quality early learning. Our report shows that integrating some foundational supports into mainstream early childhood services is not only achievable but essential to addressing inequity.”

“The government’s commitment to expanding access to early learning is a significant step forward. To maximise impact, we must ensure these services are inclusive, responsive to local needs, and equipped to meet the needs of all children and families.”