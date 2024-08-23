Measuring What Matters Dashboard update a vital step toward prioritising people and communities

The Centre for Policy Development (CPD) welcomes today’s release of the updated Measuring What Matters dashboard from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS). This update is a timely reminder of the need to look beyond traditional economic metrics like GDP to better understand the wellbeing of Australians.

It marks another significant step toward placing the needs of Australians at the centre of policymaking – aligning us with leading global democracies who understand that more comprehensive measurement is critical for better decision making and improved outcomes.

The dashboard gives us more detailed insights into the areas where people are thriving and where people are struggling, offering a broader range of data that tells a richer story about how individuals, families and communities are really faring. Now, it’s up to the government – both current and future – to use this information to inform policies that improve the wellbeing of all Australians.

The updated dashboard shows that inflation and cost-of-living pressures are major concerns, but it also sheds light on key issues like community connection, safety, and health – all essential for a quality, fulfilling life.

While some newly reported data may show a decline in wellbeing, CPD firmly believes that the act of tracking these critical metrics is a positive step forward. By focusing on more holistic measures, government can develop and implement more informed and effective policies that enhance the quality of life for everyone.

Centre for Policy Development CEO Andrew Hudson reiterated the importance of measuring what matters to deliver better outcomes.

“We can think of this as an enhanced social and economic toolkit that provides better guidance for policymakers and public servants.

“Monitoring the wellbeing of Australians through this dashboard is essential to understanding where we can do better and to ensure that our progress is measured by more than just economic growth.

“We are also looking forward to the results of the new annual General Social Survey that’s commencing in 2025, which will add valuable data to the existing dashboard.

“We look forward to seeing the next steps as government works to embed a wellbeing approach into all aspects of decision making.

“We hope to see the Measuring What Matters dashboard and framework guide policy solutions that improve the wellbeing of all Australians.”