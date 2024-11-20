New report calls for urgent transformation of Australia’s social services

A new report from the Centre for Policy Development (CPD), Putting People First: Social services that work for people and communities, has highlighted the critical need to refocus social services – such as aged care, early childhood education, disability support and employment services – on the people and communities they are meant to support.

Despite over $200 billion in government spending every year, too many Australians aren’t getting the help they need. ​​Today, 13% of Australians live below the poverty line and one in six children experience poverty. Nearly 3 million people are at risk of homelessness, and more than 1 million people want to work or work more hours. The system is fragmented and overly concerned with compliance and control, effectively stripping social services of their core purpose – supporting people to lead fulfilling lives.

Countless government reports and inquiries have exposed the deep, systemic failures of Australia’s social services, but change has been limited to minor system tweaks and adjustments. The Workforce Australia Inquiry, Robodebt Royal Commission, and multiple aged care inquiries have revealed the harm caused by a distant, disconnected system that is more concerned with compliance over effective support. People are left feeling frustrated and abandoned, fueling growing distrust in the governments’ ability to provide the help Australians need.

Drawing on in-depth research and interviews with a range of community services initiatives, Putting People First identifies six drivers essential for genuine reform. These include creating a shared purpose backed by long-term investment, rebuilding trust and transparency, returning decision-making power to communities, and making services more flexible.

The report also offers four practical recommendations – steps government can take now to make services more responsive to the real needs of people and communities – such as aligning social services with the National Wellbeing Framework, developing collaborative, long-term funding models, partnering with philanthropy to establish demonstration sites and rebuilding public sector capability.

While initiatives like the $40 million Partnerships for Local Action and Community Empowerment (PLACE) signal progress, Putting People First calls for bolder, long-term reforms to build a social services system that enables people and communities to thrive.

Centre for Policy Development Deputy CEO Annabel Brown highlighted the frustration many feel with Australia’s social services system.

“Support should be there when you need it – whether it’s help finding a job, support with childcare, or access to aged care services.”

“Right now, we are spending over $200 billion every year on a system that treats people as problems to be managed rather than partners in shaping their lives.

“People feel like they’re navigating a maze of rules and paperwork, jumping through hoops only to end up without the help they really need. We can, and must, do better.”

Policy Director and report author Clifford Eberly emphasised that solutions already exist but need to be put into practice.

“All across the country, local initiatives are showing us what works – flexible, tailored support that meets people’s needs. But these successes rarely find their way into government practice.”

“What works for one community won’t work everywhere. We need a flexible system that adapts to local needs and genuinely supports individuals and communities.”

“We have a chance to invest in real change that makes a tangible difference in people’s lives – to build a system where support actually feels like support.”