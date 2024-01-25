Democratic and federal implications

2024 is acknowledged as a critical juncture for democracy. As the Economist noted recently, citizens in 70 countries will go to the polls in the next 12 months, including in the United States – perhaps the most consequential of all in determining whether the principles and promise of democracy can withstand the cresting threat of authoritarian populism.

In Australia, elections will be held in the Northern Territory (August), the Australian Capital Territory (October) and Queensland (October). A byelection will be held in the Federal seat of Dunkley in February or March, to replace the popular and respected Labor member Peta Murphy, who succumbed to breast cancer in December 2023.

Australians last went to the polls in October 2023, where a majority in a majority of States comprehensively rejected a proposal to enshrine an Indigenous Voice to Parliament in Australia’s Constitution. The referendum result, and the divisive campaign that surrounded it, raised concerns about the health of Australia’s democracy. Analysis of the referendum and the social and political attitudes that it revealed, conducted by experts at the Australian National University found that: