Pay rise for early educators key step toward a universal early childhood system

The Centre for Policy Development (CPD) welcomes today’s announcement of a Federal Government-funded pay rise for early childhood educators. This is a crucial step toward achieving the government’s vision for a truly universal early childhood education and care system.

With critical workforce shortages affecting accessibility and affordability, this much-needed wage increase will support educators, families, and children who struggle to access quality care. Currently, about 35% of Australians live in childcare deserts, largely due to workforce challenges.

Early childhood educators play a vital role in preparing children for success in adulthood, with research showing that much of a child’s brain development occurs before school. Despite this, early childhood educators remain some of the lowest-paid workers in Australia, with 92% of them being women who have been underpaid, under-resourced, and undervalued for too long.

This pay rise will align their wages more closely with other roles in the care economy, such as aged care, helping to retain and attract workers to the sector as the Fair Work Commission finalises its review and the government implements its plans for a universal system.

Co-Chair of CPD’s Early Childhood Development Council Leslie Loble emphasised the importance of supporting the workforce in the transition to a universal early learning system:

“Research from CPD, the Productivity Commission, and many others has shown that improving pay and conditions for educators is crucial to enhancing affordability and accessibility in the system.

“It’s encouraging to see educators receive the recognition they deserve for their vital work.

“This pay rise will provide much-needed cost of living relief for educators and their families and help those who rely on accessible early education to balance work and care responsibilities.

“This is not only beneficial for educators, but also for children, families, the economy, and gender equity.”

Centre for Policy Development CEO Andrew Hudson highlighted the significance of the government’s commitment to early education:

“This announcement demonstrates the government’s willingness to invest in early education.

“While more needs to be done to ensure accessibility and affordability for families, this is a crucial step in the right direction.

“To achieve a truly universal system, we must address issues such as the activity test, alternative funding models, and price regulation. It’s great to see the government tackling one of the most pressing issues now.”