The Pulse in context

There is a body of global evidence that indicates that the accelerating changes of the COVID lockdown era have impacted widely held views of government, democracy and service delivery.

The Economist Democracy Index, which has benchmarked nations based on objective characteristics rather than reported attitudes, ranks Australia as one the “full democracies” in which around eight per cent of the world’s population lives, ranking third of five in Asia – behind Taiwan and New Zealand, ahead of Japan and South Korea.

The 2022 Index reported a recovery of democratic norms in full democracies following the lifting of COVID-19 response measures in Western Europe, but has said that “overall the story is one of stagnation” which shows that democracy currently is neither continuing the decline it experienced in the first part of the 21st Century, nor mounting a resurgence.

In 2018, the Democracy 202531 project benchmarked Australian satisfaction with democracy against OECD countries, finding Australia was 11th in the OECD, third in the Asia-Pacific (after New Zealand and Japan) and second among anglophone nations, with Canada placing 12th overall.