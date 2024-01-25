The untapped potential of intergenerational collaboration

Despite young Australians’ fractured trust in federal politics, young people are not disengaged. Instead, they are highly engaged with the elements of institutions that they trust, leaning towards opportunities for community-led local and state-based engagements.
As people who have made it a focus of our work to examine generational differences and the unique perspectives of young people, the general depiction of young voters being more optimistic and favourable in their reflections on political leaders than older generations surprised us.
While we certainly push against the concerning and growing narrative that paints young people as politically disengaged, entitled and rageful at the state of the world, our experiences resonate with a summation that young people are in a state of unease at their future prospects. This is no surprise in the face of rising costs of living, an ecological crisis, the highest number of violent conflicts since the Second World War and a volatile technological revolution.
This daunting reality has resulted in not only young Australians feeling the pressure of an uncertain future but a sense of overall pessimism across generations, with only 25% of Australians expecting 2024 to be better for the country than 2023, only 25% of Australians believing that the government is doing enough on issues such as climate change and housing affordability and more than three-quarters of the population (79%) believing government leaders abuse their power at least some of the time.
This mounting concern about the state of our world and the underwhelming level of trust in Australian leaders does not bode well for a strong democracy or a better future for Australia.
For these reasons, we were surprised to read that young people were more optimistic regarding our political leadership than older generations.
Not only were those aged 18-34 less inclined to agree with statements that “our politics is more concerned with short-term gains than addressing long-term challenges” or “elected representatives do not seem to be serving my interests”, they were more likely to say that “elected parliaments are generally effective at tackling major challenges for the country” across all waves of the Purpose of Government Pulse data.
This youthful optimism is not limited to government alone. For example, despite being the first generation estimated to be economically worse off than their parents, 54% of 15-24-year-olds believe they will be more economically successful than their parents.
This optimism provides fertile ground for productive civic engagement and is being won over by local and state governments, rather than federal. In terms of perceived direct personal benefits, people aged 18-34 were less inclined than the average respondent to view the “federal government” as the most beneficial. Instead, they showed a greater preference for both “state or territory government” and “local council.” Moreover, younger individuals (18-34 years) were less likely to rate “federal government” as the most competent level of government, with a 5 to 8 percentage point difference to the average respondent across all survey waves.
The growing disappointment among young people with the federal government is particularly troubling, considering the federal government’s pivotal role in formulating policies that are critical for Australia’s long-term prosperity, such as national employment conditions, working age payments and education and training policies.
Young Australians’ disappointment with the federal government is compounded by the implications of the post-2022 federal election optimism hike. Young voters, who demonstrate stronger support for Labor, independent, or ‘teal’ candidates than other generations, will likely be demonstrating a temporary uplift in their perception of the federal government in light of the recent victory. This means that the already lagging perception of the federal government, compared to local and state levels, is likely even inflated compared to its true baseline since the 2022 election.
Despite young Australians’ fractured trust in federal politics, young people are not disengaged. Instead, they are highly engaged with the elements of institutions that they trust, leaning towards opportunities for community-led local and state-based engagements.
Young people are consistently involved in community activities, support local sports clubs, organise charity events, and offer assistance in pro-bono services like legal and medical advice, accounting assistance, and mental health support in their communities.
For a robust and dynamic national democracy, the engagement of young people is essential. Our diverse perspectives are invaluable in shaping a more inclusive and representative political landscape. This isn’t just about ensuring young voices are heard; it’s about the fundamental health and responsiveness of our democracy.
The significance of the youth vote becomes even more apparent when considering recent political developments. The emerging youth voting bloc has demonstrated considerable influence, as evidenced by its pivotal role in the election of the largest cross-bench since federation. This shift underscores the changing dynamics of Australian politics, where young voters are no longer just a demographic to be acknowledged but a powerful force capable of shaping the political narrative.
The comparative optimism of the young voters is both valuable and underutilised, bringing with it the ingredients for a dynamic and inclusive democracy, and the remedy to increasing intergenerational friction.
The comparative optimism of the young voters is both valuable and underutilised, bringing with it the ingredients for a dynamic and inclusive democracy, and the remedy to increasing intergenerational friction.
The comparative optimism of the young voters is both valuable and underutilised, bringing with it the ingredients for a dynamic and inclusive democracy, and the remedy to increasing intergenerational friction.
Leaders across all levels of government who are looking to attract and retain the engagement and enthusiasm of the next generation must consider the following:
Invest resources in capability building to support meaningful intergenerational collaboration
Consistent intergenerational collaboration is yet to be successfully embedded into the Australian government. To embrace an intergenerational approach successfully, moving beyond tokenism, will require investments in new skills, cultural shifts and principles of co-design. Laying firm foundations for intergenerational solidarity and trust is a vital investment in strengthening our institutions, fostering thriving civic engagement, and nurturing a vibrant democratic future for Australia.
Take proactive action on the issues that will affect young people most
These issues range from the pressing present-day issues, such as housing affordability and the cost of living crisis, to the long-run challenges whose impacts are yet to be experienced in full, such as climate change and artificial intelligence. A failure to invest in the futures of young people will have long-running implications, including on the trust and optimism of young people that governments will need to leverage to address the substantive challenges of the 21st century.
Embrace policy innovation and observe lessons from our international colleagues
Countries around the world are adopting new approaches to governance that better reflect the interests of their next and future generations. This includes the introduction of wellbeing economy considerations – which Australia has seen the beginnings of through the introduction of the National Wellbeing Framework – through to establishment of mechanisms for ‘future generations policy’, such as a Minister or Commissioner for Future Generations, which provides a mechanism for overcoming the short-termism that too often overlooks the long-term future.
Investing in the optimism of young voters and working with the next generation promises outsized benefits across policy outcomes and democratic engagement. Government leaders across Australia should harness this opportunity or risk the deterioration of this untapped potential.
Melbourne: Level 18, 1 Nicholson Street,East Melbourne, VIC, 3002(+61) 03 9752 2771
Sydney: Level 5, 320 Pitt Street, Sydney, NSW, 2000
Melbourne: Level 18, 1 Nicholson Street,East Melbourne, VIC, 3002
Design By: WP Creative