The untapped potential of intergenerational collaboration

As people who have made it a focus of our work to examine generational differences and the unique perspectives of young people, the general depiction of young voters being more optimistic and favourable in their reflections on political leaders than older generations surprised us.

While we certainly push against the concerning and growing narrative that paints young people as politically disengaged, entitled and rageful at the state of the world, our experiences resonate with a summation that young people are in a state of unease at their future prospects. This is no surprise in the face of rising costs of living, an ecological crisis, the highest number of violent conflicts since the Second World War and a volatile technological revolution.

This daunting reality has resulted in not only young Australians feeling the pressure of an uncertain future but a sense of overall pessimism across generations, with only 25% of Australians expecting 2024 to be better for the country than 2023, only 25% of Australians believing that the government is doing enough on issues such as climate change and housing affordability and more than three-quarters of the population (79%) believing government leaders abuse their power at least some of the time.

This mounting concern about the state of our world and the underwhelming level of trust in Australian leaders does not bode well for a strong democracy or a better future for Australia.