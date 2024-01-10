Wellbeing is not a matter of left politics or right politics, big government or small. According to most people, it’s the only way forward. 

In recent years the political axis which once helped us make sense of socio-political stances and trends, is shifting beyond left and right. As spectrums that encompass agendas such as nationalism, cosmopolitanism, and identities emerge, one likely candidate for the ‘axis-of-old’ pile might be the division traditionally drawn between those arguing for small government and proponents of a more substantial state presence.

While the reality of actual governmental size and activity was more complicated than a simple ‘big or small’, could the middle decades of this century see a more inclusive agenda, which makes this supposed ideological division redundant? Could society and its politics get beyond tussles over the size of government (let alone beyond left and right) to a more unifying agenda of how well a government actually uses its institutions and levers to set and advance shared goals?